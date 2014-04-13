New Democracy takes slight lead over SYRIZA in new survey

Conservative New Democracy had a 0.2 percentage point lead over opposition SYRIZA in a new opinion poll published in the Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday.

The survey, carried out by Rass ahead of the European Parliament elections in May, gave the conservatives the top spot with 21.4 percent, followed by SYRIZA which stood at 21.2 percent, newcomer To Potami at 10.3 percent, neofascist Golden Dawn at 6.1 percent, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 5.2 percent, the Olive Tree Alliance at 4 percent, Independent Greeks at 3.1 percent and Democratic Left at 2 percent.

Participating in the poll, which was carried out April 7-10, were 1,002 respondents.

The survey also found that 60.01 percent of those questioned considered Golden Dawn to be a criminal organization, while 46.6 percent of those opting for To Potami defined their choice as a protest vote.

Finally, 54.4 percent of respondents believed the current coalition government should complete its four-year mandate.

The Rass poll followed a Public Issue survey published by Efymerida ton Syntakton daily on Friday, which put SYRIZA ahead of New Democracy with a 1.5 percentage point lead in the case of a general election.

Recent surveys have shown political rivals ND and SYRIZA neck and neck, with the conservatives taking a hit in the wake of a scandal over a secretly filmed video showing former cabinet secretary Panayiotis Baltakos in conversation with the spokesman of neofascist Golden Dawn, Ilias Kasidiaris.

The conversation was subsequently released on the Internet, leading a public prosecutor to order a probe.