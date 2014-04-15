Two face charges over heroin smuggling

The Attica narcotics squad has arrested two suspects after finding more than 60 kilos of heroin buried underground in the Nea Zoi district of Aspropyrgos, west of Athens.

The two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both of whom are Roma, are believed to have cut the drug with other substances and repackaged it before selling it in various parts of the country.

Police found 24 grams of cocaine, 70 7.62-mm caliber bullets and more than 37,000 euros in cash during a search.

Officers also confiscated four vehicles, 17 mobile phones, two precision digital scales, and a video camera.

Authorities estimate that the two, who are suspected of working with a drug-trafficking ring, have made more than 1 million euros.