Greece's new public sector wage structure ready in September

A new wage structure for civil servants will be ready in September, Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

The new scheme will contain financial incentives for public sector workers who meet productivity targets but will also mean wage reductions for some.

Speaking to Star TV, Mitsotakis avoided giving any details on who would see their wages cut and by how much.

The minister also said that legislation governing how heads of departments are chosen would be put to public consultation after Easter.

Mitsotakis said that the would-be law does not allow private sector employees to apply for the positions.