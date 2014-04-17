Seven arrested over Toumba violence

Seven people were arrested Wednesday in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in connection to violence ahead of the Greek Cup semi-final second leg match between PAOK and Olympiakos soccer clubs.

The suspects allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at the police outside PAOK's Toumba stadium and the officers responded with tear gas.

PAOK will face Panathinaikos in the final after winning 1-0 to overturn its 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Piraeus thanks to a goal by Stefanos Athanasiadis two minutes into the second half.

The match was delayed for one hour and 15 minutes after a massive pyro display left the stadium in a cloud of smoke while PAOK fans threw three hundreds of dead fish into the Olympiakos dugout. Police have arrested a suspect over the incident.

All suspects are expected to face a prosecutor.