Tunnel boring for Thessaloniki metro to resume after two years of inactivity

The two tunnel boring machines that are being used to construct the Thessaloniki metro are to start work again after almost two years, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The borers have dug 73 percent of the tunnel space needed to complete the metro and will now be transported to the end of the line so they can bore the remaining 27 percent in the reverse direction.

This is projected to take 527 days. Attiko Metro, which is responsible for the project, has agreed to the plan even though it will prove more costly.