Korydallos Prison's new warden quits over staff anger at probe

A new warden for Attica’s Korydallos Prison, who replaced the outgoing one in January following the disappearance of November 17 convict Christodoulos Xeros, offered her resignation earlier this month because prison staff were not cooperating with her after an investigation into reports that guards allowed Xeros to meet with jailed members of another leftist guerrilla group.

Sources have told Kathimerini that Hara Koutsomichali sent a letter of resignation early this month to Justice Minister Haralambos Athanasiou. He rejected it but she stayed away from the prison, making use of her holiday time.