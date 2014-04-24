US tourist injured by firecracker in Santorini shows signs of improvement

Doctors at the University Hospital of Iraklio on Crete on Wednesday appeared confident that a 51-year-old American tourist being treated in intensive care after suffering serious injuries from a powerful firecracker blast on Saturday is showing signs of improvement.

The 51-year-old, whose name has not been made public, suffered serious abdominal injuries when a large firecracker was thrown into the courtyard of a church in the village of Oia on Santorini during Easter celebrations. She underwent a colostomy and other extensive surgery on her lower intestine.

Doctors said that her blood work and a CT scan showed signs of improvement, adding that they are confident they can begin to bring her out of an induced coma.