Parliament employees get 1.35 million euros in benefits for Easter

Greek Parliament employees reportedly received the sum of 1.35 million euros in benefits over Easter, it was revealed over the weekend.

According to reports, the benefits were released to the parliamentary staff fund via the House budget.

These payments are just one of 14 sources of funding from which employees’ benefit under rules that remain vague.