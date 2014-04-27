ENGLISH

Baby girl airlifted following premature birth

Δημοσίευση 27 Απριλίου 2014, 15:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Απριλίου 2014, 15:16
A newborn girl was airlifted by a Hellenic Air Force Super Puma from the Cycladic island of Syros, in the Aegean Sea, to an air base in Elefsina on Friday, following a request by the National First Aid Center (EKAB). According to initial reports, the baby girl, who was accompanied by a doctor, was transferred in an incubator to a hospital in Athens after she was born prematurely on the island.