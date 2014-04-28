Papandreou bemused by fuss over appearance at book launch with DIMAR chief

Former Prime Minister George Papandreou declared himself perplexed about the fuss created by his decision to appear on the same panel as Democratic Left (DIMAR) leader Fotis Kouvelis at a book launch on Monday.

“I didn’t expect this discussion to create such expectancy and disquiet,” said Papandrou at the launch of MEP Marilena Koppa’s book. “Maybe it is a sign of the times.”

“I have taken a lot of unconventional decisions in my time, maybe because I often think and act unconventionally,” he added. “But I never expected the presentation of a book about social democracy to be considered unconventional.”

DIMAR refused an invitation to join the Olive Tree alliance that PASOK will run with for the May 25 vote.

Also, Koppa recently quit PASOK to join DIMAR and Papandreou’s decision to attend the event, alongside Kouvelis, sparked wild speculations and disapproving comments from PASOK officials.

“I cannot comment; after all, what can I say?” PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Sunday when questioned about the event.

“Mr Papandreou is doing PASOK a lot of harm,” Socialist MP Michalis Kassis told Mega TV on Friday.

Another PASOK MP, Deputy Labor Minister Leonidas Grigorakos, said it was wrong of Papandreou to be at Koppa's book launch as she had been his personal choice to represent PASOK at the European Parliament.