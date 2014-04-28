ENGLISH

Businessman shot dead by robbers outside Alexandroupoli home

Δημοσίευση 28 Απριλίου 2014, 14:58 / Ανανεώθηκε 28 Απριλίου 2014, 14:32
Businessman shot dead by robbers outside Alexandroupoli home
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

A businessman in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, was murdered outside his home by robbers early on Monday.

A businessman in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, was murdered outside his home by robbers early on Monday.

The 63-year-old was approached by two men on a motorcycle as he left his home in the village of Nea Hili, according to police. The robbers shot the businessman twice in the chest and stole his briefcase.

Officers collected a total of 10 bullet casings from the scene.