Businessman shot dead by robbers outside Alexandroupoli home

A businessman in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, was murdered outside his home by robbers early on Monday.
The 63-year-old was approached by two men on a motorcycle as he left his home in the village of Nea Hili, according to police. The robbers shot the businessman twice in the chest and stole his briefcase.
Officers collected a total of 10 bullet casings from the scene.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com