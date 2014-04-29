Four to face prosecutor in fairground death

Four people were expected to face an Athens prosecutor on Tuesday in connection to the death of a 13-year-old boy at a mini-fairground in Elliniko, southern Athens, on Sunday.

Among those detained following the incident, which also led to the boy’s 9-year-old sister sustaining serious injuries, were two Bangladeshi fairground employees and an Italian man who rented equipment. They all face charges over manslaughter through neglect and grievous bodily harm. The fairground’s owner was being sought by police.

The siblings had been in helium-filled cylinders, known as water rollers, on a pool in the playground in Elliniko when a strong gust of wind blew them about 30 meters.