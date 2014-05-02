University of Crete in global list of top 100

The University of Crete ranked 48th in the Times Higher Education (THE) annual list of the top 100 universities founded in the past 50 years but the Cretan institution was classified significantly lower in a list of the world’s top 400 universities.

The list of the top 100 universities set up in the past 50 years was published on Wednesday along with an introductory report which praised the University of Crete for excelling in spite of “the massive economic challenges” in Greece.

In the list of the 400 top universities, however, the same Greek university was ranked between 301st and 350th place. Only the first 200 rankings are specified with the remainder bundled into groups of 50.