Recycling firm a racketeering front

A police raid on a business claiming to be into recycling in Aspropyrgos, west of Athens, revealed evidence of large-scale racketeering.

The firm’s owner, a man aged 62, and his 33-year-old daughter handed themselves into authorities on Friday following Tuesday’s raid and face a string of serious criminal charges.

Officers found evidence that the firm was taking in high-end clothing and footwear, as well as car tyres, meant for recycling and selling it back into the market. Some 9.5 million euros’ worth of products were found.

The 61-year-old is also being accused of usury and of tax evasion to the tune of 2 million euros.

Five handguns, around 1 million euros in cash and an escape tunnel leading off the premises were also uncovered.