KKE campaign booth attacked in Thessaloniki

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Communist Party (KKE) election stand in Thessaloniki early Saturday.

The local KKE office called the attack on on its stand in Socratous Street “cowardly.”

It is not the first such attack during the campaign for this month’s local and European Parliament elections.

On May 1, a stand in Marathon, northeast of Athens, advertising SYRIZA politician Rena Dourou’s candidacy for the Attica governorship, was completely destroyed by vandals.

A 46-year-old man thought to be a Golden Dawn supporter has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police found a number of weapons when they searched his home. Officers are looking for two more men.