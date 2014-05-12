Hospital workers, Culture Ministry staff to go on strike this week

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Public hospitals will operate with skeleton staff on Wednesday due to a strike by employees.
A protest is due to take place at noon outside the Health Ministry to protest a range of issues, including the lack of spending on public healthcare.
Archaeologists and Culture Ministry workers are due to strike on Wednesday to protest the dismissal of colleagues whose period in a labor pool comes to an end on May 21.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com