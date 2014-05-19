Suspect package destroyed in controlled explosion in central Athens

Bomb disposal experts conducted a controlled explosion in central Athens on Monday morning after a suspect package was spotted on Akadimias Street.

Authorities said a suitcase was spotted on the downtown street, in front of the offices of the State’s Legal Council, at 7.30 a.m., leading to Greece’s anti-terrorist squad being called to the scene.

On April 10 a massive bomb went off outside the Bank of Greece in an attack that was claimed 15 days later by the Revolutionary Struggle urban guerrilla group.