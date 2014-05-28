Students tackle humanism on first day of university entrance exams

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
|
The first day of national university entrance exams was underway on Wednesday with proceedings reportedly running smoothly across the country.
|
The first day of national university entrance exams was underway on Wednesday with proceedings reportedly running smoothly across the country.
Modern Greek was the subject on the first day of exams with high school seniors asked to develop their ideas on humanism.
About 105,000 students are expected to sit the exams for 70,305 spots at local universities and technical colleges.
The exam period ends on June 12 with Principles of Economic Theory.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com