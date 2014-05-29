'Not in my intentions' to succeed Kouvelis, leading DIMAR MP says

Democratic Left (DIMAR) MP Spyros Lykoudis has denied speculation that he is interested in succeeding Fotis Kouvelis at the helm of the troubled socialist party.
“It's not something I am thinking about, it's not in my intentions,” Lykoudis told Skai on Thursday.
He said he would like to see the country's center-left rally behind a single political party which could then enter into a strategic cooperation with leftist opposition SYRIZA.
Kouvelis tendered his resignation on Wednesday ahead of a central committee meeting on Saturday. “The results... lead me, as I have a duty, to tender my resignation,” he said three days after his party took just 1.2 percent in the European Parliament elections, compared to 6.2 percent in the June 2012 general elections.