Accreditation scheme begins at universities

A pilot scheme to provide independent accreditation of courses at Greek universities and technical colleges is under way, with the aim being for the program to be gradually extended to all 436 departments at tertiary institutions from September onward.

“This is an unprecedented process for Greek universities,” Pantelis Ypsilantis, a professor at the University of Thessaly and member of the Hellenic Quality Assurance and Accreditation Agency (APID).

The process has begun at three university departments and five-member accreditation panels will include members of professional organizations related to the content of the course, such as computer programming.