City Hall presses for rehiring of ex municipal police officers

City Hall is pressing for former municipal police officers who have not been rehired as employees of the Greek Police force to be taken on to staff "critical services."

In a statement late on Thursday, City Hall called on the Administrative Reform Ministry to accept its appeal "even at the eleventh hour" and rehire the staff.

Hundreds of employees were put into the government's civil service mobility scheme eight months ago when the municipal police force was abolished.

At the end of last month Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed a decree for the transfer of 2,670 former municipal police officers to other parts of the civil service. Another 200 or so of their colleagues were not absorbed in the transfer.