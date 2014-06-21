Truck smashes into home, three injured

Police are investigating what caused a truck to crash into the living room of a house in Sparta, in the Peloponnese, on Friday.

The 23-year-old driver and two passengers, aged 20 and 60 years old, were slightly injured in the accident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Neither of the two residents, an elderly couple, was injured as they were not in the living room at the time.

Engineers were called in to carry out an inspection of the building. It was not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.