Turkey calls Cyprus a 'defunct' state, reports say

An official document submitted by Turkey to the European Union has referred to the Republic of Cyprus as a “defunct” state, according to reports in Cypriot media.

The document by Turkey's Foreign Ministry, which was reportedly circulated to all EU member states during a session of the EU-Turkey Association Council in Luxembourg on Monday, said that Ankara is against Cyprus's membership of any international organization until “a final and just settlement” has been reached on the divided island, reports said.

The document also called for a new bi-zonal and bi-communal federation on the basis of two constituent states, reports said.

There was no official reaction to the reports.

A press release issued after the meeting welcomed progress in reunification talks between the two sides.

“The EU welcomed the resumption of the full-fledged settlement talks in Cyprus between the leaders of both communities under the auspices of the UN. Turkey’s commitment and contribution in concrete terms to such a comprehensive settlement remains crucial,” the statement said.

Turkey invaded Cyprus 40 years ago after a brief Greek Cypriot coup staged by supporters of unification with Greece. Cyprus has been split ever since into an internationally recognized southern Greek Cypriot state and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot entity in the north recognized only by Ankara.