Firefighters called out to three blazes in and near Peloponnese

Firefighters were tested on Monday as winds and high temperatures fanned three large blazes in Epidaurus and Mani in the Peloponnese, and Corinth, south of Athens.

The Epidaurus fire broke out near the 12th-century Monastery of Agnountos and took 22 firefighters and nine fire engines to be brought under partial control later Monday.

In Mani in the southern Peloponnese, authorities initially ordered the evacuation of a small hamlet near the blaze, Kainourgia Hora, but it was called off after dozens of firefighters managed to halt the flames.

Homes were also deemed not to be at risk from a blaze late on Monday in brushland in Ano Kalatziki on the outskirts of the seaside resort of Aghioi Theodoroi in Corinth.