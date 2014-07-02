National university entrance exam results to be posted Tuesday

The results of national university entrance exams will be posted on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. at high schools across the country, informing seniors whether they made the grade to get into their university of technical college of choice.

Candidates for university entrance can also see their grades and ranking on the website http://results.it.minedu.gov.gr, entering their eight-digit code and the first four letters of their name in Greek letters.

Candidates have until Thursday to complete their preliminary form listing their universities or college of preference and from then until Monday, July 14, to submit the form electronically at http://exams.it.minedu.gov.gr.