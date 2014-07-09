Waste overhaul for Peloponnese approved

The Environment Ministry on Tuesday approved plans by the regional authority of the Peloponnese for the implementation of a modern waste management system across the region where illegal landfills abound.

The ministry approved the plans, which foresee the replacement of 26 makeshift dumping spots with a system based on European Union standards and regulations, paving the way for a contract to be signed with the firm undertaking the 160-million-euro project, Terna Energy.

The region, which comprises five prefectures, has been carved into three operational areas for the purpose of effective waste management. The first area covers Corinthia, Arcadia and Argolida and includes a waste processing facility and two waste drop-off facilities; the second area covers Messinia and will also host one waste processing unit; and the third area will cover Laconia and will also accommodate one processing facility.

The ministry approved the waste management plans despite protests by residents and conservationists opposing them, noting that they met strict specifications and EU standards. For instance, the ministry noted, the waste drop-off facilities, where municipal trucks are to dump garbage before its transfer to the processing units, will be closed in a bid to minimize unpleasant odors. Moreover, the processing units will have a reinforced lining to stop the leakage of toxins into the earth.