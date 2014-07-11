SDOE impounds three cars after checks

Three cars with foreign number plates were impounded by the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) in Athens Thursday.

SDOE officers conducted random checks on a total of 12 vehicles in the southern suburb of Glyfada. The three cars that were impounded did not have the appropriate paperwork.

SDOE said that owners of cars with foreign number plates had to register the vehicles’ details with their local tax office so authorities could assess whether any taxes are due.