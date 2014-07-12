Traffic restrictions in Athens lifted for the summer

A scheme designed to reduce traffic in downtown Athens, according to which cars with license plates ending in an odd number can enter the designated area on odd days and cars with even numbers on even days, was lifted on Friday and is to remain out of force until the end of August.

As the number of cars circulating in Athens drops due to the start of the peak summer holiday period, traffic police confirmed that all vehicles except large trucks will be permitted to circulate in the city center from July 11 through August 31.