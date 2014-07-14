ENGLISH

Thessaloniki bus drivers on strike over unpaid wages

Δημοσίευση 14 Ιουλίου 2014, 15:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 14 Ιουλίου 2014, 14:05
There will be no buses in Thessaloniki from Monday due to a strike until further notice by drivers at the local public transport company, OASTH, who say they have not been paid in more than a month.

OASTH employees’ representative Dimitris Tsermenidis said that the drivers have not been paid for 45 days and that the company is owed some 130 million euros by the state.