Thessaloniki bus drivers on strike over unpaid wages

There will be no buses in Thessaloniki from Monday due to a strike until further notice by drivers at the local public transport company, OASTH, who say they have not been paid in more than a month.
OASTH employees’ representative Dimitris Tsermenidis said that the drivers have not been paid for 45 days and that the company is owed some 130 million euros by the state.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com