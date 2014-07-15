Firefighters battle flames in northern Peloponnese

Nearly 50 firefighters and 20 trucks were battling on Tuesday morning a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Kounina in Aigialia, northern Peloponnese in the early hours.

According to a report on Skai the fire started in the early hours and was fanned by strong winds to spread to inaccessible parts of the region.

The fire service said that the areas most at risk of forest fires on Tuesday are southern and southeastern Greece as rain is expected in other parts of the country.