Golden Dawn trial due to start in early November

The trial of more than 60 people, including 16 Golden Dawn MPs, accused of being part of a criminal organization is due to begin by early November, sources have told Kathimerini.

It appears that experienced prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos will be responsible for delivering the final charges after magistrates completed the questioning of suspects earlier this month when they decided to remand Golden Dawn spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris in custody.

The case file relating to Golden Dawn’s activities runs to thousands of pages. Apart from the party’s lawmakers, two other MPs, Stathis Boukouras and Chrysovalantis Alexopoulos, are also set to go on trial.

A special courtroom is being prepared for the trial. It will be located near the Athens Appeals Court, where the Justice of the Peace Court is located. Security measures around the court are already being stepped up.