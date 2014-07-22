ENGLISH

Girl, 9, in serious condition after being hit by car in Crete

Δημοσίευση 22 Ιουλίου 2014, 14:41 / Ανανεώθηκε 22 Ιουλίου 2014, 14:10
A 9-year-old girl was in an intensive-care hospital unit on the island of Crete yesterday after suffering injuries to her stomach, lungs and head when she was hit by a vehicle in the village of Avli, in the region of Iraklion.

Police detained the driver of the vehicle.

NEWSROOM