Girl, 9, in serious condition after being hit by car in Crete

A 9-year-old girl was in an intensive-care hospital unit on the island of Crete yesterday after suffering injuries to her stomach, lungs and head when she was hit by a vehicle in the village of Avli, in the region of Iraklion.
Police detained the driver of the vehicle.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com