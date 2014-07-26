UK court approves Griveas, Vatsika extradition

A UK court has agreed to extradite Greek businessman Kyriakos Griveas and his wife Anastasia Vatsika, who are wanted in Greece in connection with the unsecured loans scandal at Hellenic Postbank (TT).

Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruled that UK authorities should comply with the European arrest warrant issued by Greek authorities.

The couple are wanted in Greece in connection to a probe into unsecured loans worth 17 million euros issued to Griveas’s companies by TT but which allegedly ended up in the couple’s personal bank accounts.

The pair handed themselves in to British authorities in January and were later released on bail of 50,000 pounds.

They have a week to appeal the UK court ruling or face being forced to return to Greece, where they have been accused of money laundering.

Griveas told journalists that he wants to return to give evidence to authorities.