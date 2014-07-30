Two of four suspects in Nea Manolada strawberry farm shooting convicted

Only two of the four men on trial for shooting and injuring 28 migrant workers at a strawberry farm in Nea Manolada last year were convicted by a court in Patra on Wednesday.

The court cleared two men of all charges, found one guilty of causing bodily harm and another being an accessory to the crime.

None of the four - the farm owner and three foremen - were found guilty of human trafficking.

The court is due to hand down its sentences later in the day.