Doctors probed after pregnant woman is turned away twice in northern Greece

Three gynaecologists at Grevena and Kastoria hospitals in northern Greece are to face disciplinary and judicial action after allegedly failing to help a pregnant woman who needed medical care.

The woman went to Kastoria hospital after her water broke but was referred to the hospital in Grevena, where she was again turned away. She eventually sought help at a private clinic.

The woman later filed a complaint with the Ombudsman, prompting an internal investigation, which found that the three doctors were in breach of duty. One is suspected of not being at the hospital when she was meant to be on duty.