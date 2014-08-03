Man arrested in Grevena for raping, pimping mentally disabled woman

A 58-year-old man was arrested in Grevena, northern Greece, on Saturday on suspicion of raping a 28-year-old mentally disabled woman and forcing her to have sex with other men.

The woman had gone missing from her home in nearby Florina around a month earlier.

Police said that the suspect forced the 28-year-old to leave with him and live in his house.

Apart from sexually assaulting his victim, the 58-year-old is alleged to have procured her to elderly men in Grevena.

It is thought that he also forced her into prostitution in Florina in the past.

The suspect has been charged with human trafficking and rape.