Voice of America to terminate Greek service

Δημοσίευση 9 Αυγούστου 2014, 15:01 / Ανανεώθηκε 9 Αυγούστου 2014, 15:16
US-funded public broadcaster Voice of America (VOA) plans to terminate its Greek service as part of cost-cutting measures, it was announced Friday.

The last Greek-language broadcast, after 72 years of operation, will be aired on Tuesday, August 12, via Skai.

VOA’s Greek service had been covering Greece- and Cyprus-related events in the USA.