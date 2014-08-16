Stefanidi wins gold in women's pole vault at European Championships

Katerina Stefanidi won a silver medal for Greece in the women’s pole vault at the European Athletics Championship in Zurich on Thursday night.

Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia won the competition in dramatic style as she cleared 4.65 meters on her third and final attempt to move above Stefanidi, who had finished her competition with a best of 4.60 but was ahead on countback.

Russia's Angelina Zhuk-Krasnova came third.

Stefanidi’s medal was Greece’s 20th in the history of European Championships. She received a congratulatory telegram from Greek president Karolos Papoulias.