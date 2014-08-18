Guards foil jail delivery

Police in Larissa were on Sunday seeking the unknown operator of a remote-controlled toy helicopter which landed on the grounds of the prison in the central Greek city on Friday bearing five cell phones.

The toy flew over the barbed wire fence around the prison on Friday night and was spotted by the duty guard when it landed on the grounds. Prison staff were alerted immediately but failed to find anyone in the area around the prison.

Bomb disposal experts dispatched to the scene examined the toy and found that it had a small cardboard package attached to it with masking tape. The package contained five cell phones, six SIM cards and two sets of earphones, according to police.