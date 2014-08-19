Elderly pair given extra time to prepare defense for murder of son

A 75-year-old man accused of murdering his 39-year-old son and burning his remains in their hometown of Astros in the Peloponnese was given additional time to prepare his defense after appearing before an investigating magistrate in Nafplio on Tuesday.

The 75-year-old and his wife, 67, are to explain themselves before the magistrate on Thursday. They are expected to repeat their claims that their son beat them regularly in order to extract money from them. On one occasion the 39-year-old is alleged to have tied the pair to their bed and videotaped himself beating them.

A police investigation has also indicated that the killing may have been a reaction to alleged attempts by the son to ensure he would be the sole beneficiary of the family home.

On Monday another three relatives – two of the victim’s aunts and an uncle – testified in connection with the killing and were released pending trial as accomplices in the killing.