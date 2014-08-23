Greek civil servants refuse to cooperate with assessors

Greece’s civil servants’ union, ADEDY, decided on Friday that its members should abstain from efforts to complete evaluations of public sector employees.

The union said it would maintain this stance until its demands for changes to the process are met or until the deadline for the assessments to be completed, November 1, has been reached.

The protest comes despite the fact that the government passed an amendment ensuring that civil servants could not be fired or have their wages reduced if they perform poorly in their evaluations.

Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis insisted on Friday that the government would have to dismiss another 4,000 civil servants this year but that these would come from those who had entered the mobility scheme and not found other positions, from the merger of state bodies that operate under private law (NPID) or from civil servants found to have committed offenses.