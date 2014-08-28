Visitor numbers to Greece's most important sites and museums grow

Culture Ministry figures indicate a significant increase in visitors to some of the country’s 38 most important archaeological sites and museums in the second quarter of this year, an improvement that officials attribute to the extension of opening hours.

Visitor numbers rose by 27 percent between April and June, compared to the same period last year while revenue increased by 21 percent.

Topping the list is Hadrian’s Library which saw a 151 percent increase in visitor numbers. The newly renovated Archaeological Museum of Iraklio on Crete also drew large crowds, with the number of visitors up 103 percent.

The 38 museums and sites are to keep the longer opening hours – from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – until October.