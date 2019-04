A crocodile that has stumped authorities after appearing to be living in a dam in Crete earlier this summer is endemic to the Nile and is in good health, according to a French conservationist who specializes in the reptile and was brought in to help trap the animal. Olivier Behra, called in to the region of Rethymo after several failed attempts to trap and relocate the crocodile, told local media site Cretalive that the animal is a male aged between 4 and 7 years, is around 1.70 meters long and appears to be surviving well on natural prey at Potami Dam. He also said he suspects the crocodile had spent a large part of his life in captivity.