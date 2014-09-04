Thessaloniki surgeon accused over bribe

The chief of the children’s surgery unit at the Georgios Gennimatas hospital in the northern port city of Thessaloniki was arrested late on Wednesday over charges of allegedly demanding a 1,000 euro bribe in order to operate on a 20-year-old patient.
The chief of the children’s surgery unit at the Georgios Gennimatas hospital in the northern port city of Thessaloniki was arrested late on Wednesday over charges of allegedly demanding a 1,000 euro bribe in order to operate on a 20-year-old patient.
According to initial reports, the patient’s parents filed a complaint against the surgeon with the Greek Police’s internal affairs department on Tuesday. A sting operation was subsequently organized on Wednesday, leading to the doctor's arrest.
The surgeon was expected to face a prosecutor on Thursday.