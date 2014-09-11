Democratic Left MP says husband should face the music

Democratic Left (DIMAR) MP Maria Yiannakaki said on Wednesday that her husband should “face the consequences set out by the law” after it emerged that he had used a forged university degree to obtain a job at Korydallos Municipality in Athens.

“I ask that my family is treated in absolutely the same way as any other family,” said Yiannakaki in a statement, while stressing that her husband’s decisions are not connected in any way to her political actions.

The government recently started inspecting all the qualifications used by municipal employees to get their jobs. It emerged that the MP’s husband, Costas Gasparinatos, had provided a fake degree from an English university to secure his hiring in 1980.