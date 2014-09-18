SYRIZA ahead of ND, new opinion poll shows

A new opinion poll conducted in September showed opposition SYRIZA ahead of conservative New Democracy. The survey was carried out by a University of Macedonia research institute on behalf of Skai.

The poll, conducted during the September 11-15 period, showed SYRIZA standing at 24 percent trailed by ND at 18 percent Ultra nationalist Golden Dawn was third at 6.5 percent, followed by Elia at 5.5 percent, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 5.5 percent, To Potami at 5.5 percent, Independent Greeks at 3 percent and Democratic Left at 1 percent. Twenty-one percent of those participating in the poll were undecided.

The survey also showed that 25 percent of participants felt that SYRIZA was capable of running a successful administration, while 59 percent of respondents said they didn’t think the opposition party was capable of running the country successfully. Only 24 percent of poll participants felt that the current coalition government was able to lead Greece to exit the financial crisis.

The poll also showed that 18 percent of citizens believed that measures announced by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras at the Thessaloniki International Fair recently were in the right direction, while 52 percent felt that the premier’s pledges were nothing new and that the situation would get worse.

With regard to pledges voiced by SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras at the annual fair, 28 percent believe they were in the right direction, while 53 percent said the proposals could not be implemented. Nineteen percent of respondents felt that SYRIZA’s proposals were a step backwards for the country.

Forty-six percent of participants believe the current Parliament should elect the next Greek President, while 54 percent think the House should be dissolved and general elections be held.