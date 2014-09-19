Samaras heads to Azerbaijan for two-day visit

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is travelling to Baku on Friday for a two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

Samaras meet Azeri President Ilham Aliev on Friday and will attend a ceremony at the Shah Deniz gas field on Saturday. The leaders of Turkey, Bulgaria, Albania, Georgia, Montenegro will also take part in the event along with ministers from Britain, Croatia and Italy.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will carry gas from Azerbaijan through several countries, including Greece, to Italy and Western Europe. Samaras will be accompanied by Environment Minister Yiannis Maniatis.