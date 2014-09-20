Young offenders get stipend for TEI admission

Justice Minister Haralambos Athanasiou on Friday awarded a 500-euro stipend to each of the four inmates serving sentences at the Avlona Special Juvenile Detention Establishment who were admitted to technological educational institutes (TEIs) after passing national university entrance exams.

“Such efforts should be rewarded by the state and be part of the correctional system’s policy with regard to the reintegration of offenders into society,” noted Athanasiou, adding that the young inmates will be supported by the state during their studies.