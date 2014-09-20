Mayors resisting evaluation to face disciplinary action

Mayors and municipal employees who refuse to take part in a civil service evaluation scheme the government has undertaken as part of commitments to international creditors will face disciplinary action, Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (photo) said on Friday.

“Any employees that do not cooperate will face disciplinary consequences,” Mitsotakis told Alpha 98.9 FM. “We are not looking to fill any quota for dismissals, we are trying to establish proper regulations,” he said and called on leftist SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to publicly state his position on the government’s efforts to root out civil servants who were hired illegally.

He has met with resistance from 19 mayors, many affiliated to SYRIZA, who argue the checks will lead to sackings.

Mitsotakis said it was “self-evident” that all public employees must undergo evaluation and that those found to have secured their jobs illegally must be dismissed.