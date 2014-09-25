SYRIZA MPs meet BoG governor in wake of 'bank run' comments

A delegation of MPs from leftist SYRIZA met on Thursday with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras in the wake of comments by the spokesman for New Democracy's parliamentary group, Adonis Georgiadis, according to which a potential rise to power by the leftists would spark a huge bank run.

According to sources, the delegation - which constituted the prominent MPs Yiannis Dragasakis, Giorgos Stathakis and Eukleidis Tsakalatos -- stressed to Stournaras that there was no risk of a capital flight in the event of a SYRIZA-led government.

Sources at the party, which is leading in opinion polls and is likely to win in early elections, indicated that SYRIZA will step up its contacts with Greek institutions as it attempts to demonstrate that it is ready to govern.

According to sources, the meeting between Stournaras and the SYRIZA MPs on Thursday focused on the general state of the Greek banking system and on the possible use of the remaining funds in the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.